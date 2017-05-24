YMCA looking for new members

BAR HARBOR — For the month of May, the MDI YMCA will waive its $75 joiner fee for all new annual memberships and will offer annual youth memberships at the 2016 rate of $15 a month.

“We’re more than just a gym,” said Membership Director Kimberly O’Brien. “We’re a family. We all need each other, to be connected. Together we can make a better community. A better us.”

The YMCA also offers “Membership for All,” a reduced-fee option for those who want to be a part of the YMCA community but cannot pay the full price. Contact O’Brien at [email protected] or 288-3511

The YMCA is a national and global charity movement intent on building communities and promoting youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. For over 100 years the YMCA has been an integral part of hundreds of communities throughout the United States. The YMCA has been a place where kids and adults build confidence and lasting friendships. Since the early 1900s, the MDI YMCA has been building strong kids and families for the greater good of all the communities on Mount Desert Island.