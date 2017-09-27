‘Wonder Woman,’ ‘Wizard’ shown in 3D

ELLSWORTH — A pair of action movies will be shown in 3D at The Grand from Friday through Sunday, Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, as part of the theater’s High Octane series of films.

“Wonder Woman” will be screened on Friday, Sept. 29, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 30, at 2 p.m. In the film, an Amazon princess (Gal Gadot) finds her idyllic life on an island occupied only by female warriors interrupted when a pilot (Chris Pine) crash-lands nearby. After rescuing him, she learns that World War I is engulfing the planet and vows to use her superpowers to restore peace. With Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen, David Thewlis, Danny Huston and Lucy Davis. (2017. U.S. 2:21. Directed by Patty Jenkins. PG-13.) General admission tickets cost $8 for adults, $7 for seniors/students and $6 for both Grand members and matinee admissions.

“The Wizard of Oz” will be screened on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 1, at 2 p.m. The classic film stars Judy Garland as Dorothy, an innocent farm girl whisked out of her mundane earthbound existence into a land of pure imagination. Dorothy’s journey in Oz takes her through emerald forests, over yellow brick roads and into creepy castles, all with the help of some unusual but earnest song-happy friends. With Ray Bolger, Jack Haley, Bert Lahr, Frank Morgan, Billie Burke and Margaret Hamilton. (1939. U.S. 1:23. Directed by Victor Fleming. G.) General Admission tickets cost $5.

Call 667-9500, visit www.grandonline.org or follow “The Grand” Facebook.