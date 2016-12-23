Women’s exhibit seeks artists

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Bass Harbor Memorial Library, Jesup Memorial Library, Northeast Harbor Library and Southwest Harbor Public Library are holding open calls for items to include in Women’s History Month exhibits.

The theme of the pan-island exhibits is “creating communities.”

“Generation to generation, neighbor to neighbor or island to island, women have woven much of the fabric that creates connections and communities. How did they accomplish this historically? How does this happen today in our Mt. Desert Island community? In what ways are you a creator and keeper of the connections? The theme of the 2017 Women’s History Project exhibit explores these ideas, and we welcome your personal interpretation,” said a press release from the libraries.

Exhibitors might choose to create a new piece or a personal item from their family’s heritage. All types of media and craft are welcome. Exhibitors, all of whom are women, need not be professional artists and may be of any age. As space is limited, only one piece per exhibitor will be shown, but exhibitors are welcome to show at more than one library. Registration is first-come, first-served. The registration deadline is Wednesday, Jan. 25.

To register, contact the libraries.

Bass Harbor Memorial Library: Call 244-3798, email [email protected] or visit www.bassharborlibrary.com for library hours.

Jesup Memorial Library: Call 288-4245, email [email protected] or visit www.jesuplibrary.org for library hours.

Northeast Harbor Library: Call 276-3333, email [email protected] or visit www.nehlibrary.org for library hours.

Southwest Harbor Public Library: Call 244-7065, email [email protected] or visit www.swharbor.lib.me.us for library hours.

