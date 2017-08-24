Wolf to dish about ‘Dude Diet’

MOUNT DESERT — Serena Wolf, author of “The Dude Diet: Cleanish Food for People Who Like to Eat Dirty,” will speak at the Northeast Harbor Library on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 5:30 p.m.

After graduating from Harvard, Wolf travelled to Paris to put her French major to use and garner some skills in the kitchen with a summer class at Le Cordon Bleu. She stayed for two years, acquiring the skills and passion to become a private chef, culinary instructor, freelance writer, recipe developer and “nutritional spirit guide.” When she finished, she decided to help others in the kitchen and make it fun.

In addition to her new book, she uses her “Domesticate Me!” blog to reach out to a generation many of whom are dependent on fast food and take-out.

Wolf has shared tips and tricks on “The Today Show,” “The Chew,” “Dr. Oz,” “Hollywood Today Live” and other programs. Her recipes can be found in “People,” “Elle,” “Shape” and “Better Homes & Gardens” as well as on many food and lifestyle sites.

The event is free. Everyone is welcome. There will be samples and wine.