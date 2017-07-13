Wissler to talk about his artwork

CRANBERRY ISLES — Former Heliker-LaHotan Foundation artist fellow-in-residence John David Wissler will speak about his work at the second Meet the Artist event of the foundation and Great Cranberry Island Historical Society on Tuesday, July 18, at 4:30 p.m. Wissler is on Great Cranberry to conduct a plein-air painting workshop.

Wissler, from Lancaster, Pa., received his master’s degree in 1989 from Parsons School of Design in New York, where he studied with Leland Bell, John Heliker, Paul Resika and Larry Rivers. His studies included travel to France, Italy, Russia, Switzerland and Germany. Wissler was awarded artist residencies at the Heliker-LaHotan Foundation on Cranberry Island in 2009 and the Borgo Finochietto, Tuscany, Italy, in 2012. Wissler is represented by Lancaster Galleries in Lancaster Pa., Islesford Artist Gallery in Islesford and Brick Walk Fine Art in West Hartford, Conn. He currently serves as president of the board of directors of the Heliker-LaHotan Foundation.

Since 2009, Wissler has returned to Great Cranberry more than 10 times, producing hundreds of works in his favorite motif.

Twentieth-century artists John Heliker and Robert LaHotan, who painted in New York and Maine for more than 50 years, established the organization that bears their names in New York City in 1992. In 2002, Robert LaHotan bequeathed their properties and studios on Great Cranberry Island for artists to spend monthlong residencies in Maine. Since 2006, more than 130 residencies have been awarded in fulfillment of LaHotan’s vision.

The foundation’s Meet the Artists and Open Studio events are free and open to the public. Ferries are available to the island from Southwest Harbor (Manset) and Northeast Harbor on Mount Desert Island. Visit www.heliker-lahotan.org or call the 244-7772.