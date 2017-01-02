Beer fest on tap: Celebrate having ‘a cold one’

Looking for a cool way to spend a Saturday? The 2nd annual Bar Harbor Winter Beer Fest is a sure bet.

The Jan. 14 event on the grounds of the Atlantic Brewing Company in Town Hill runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features beers from eight Maine breweries, food, live music and games. Sponsored by the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce, the beer fest builds on the success of the inaugural event last year.

“The whole idea is to give people something to do in the winter,” said Alf Anderson, the chamber’s director of membership, sales and marketing.

Anderson suggests acting quickly in order to get in on the fun – tickets are limited to 350, an increase of 100 from last year’s sold-out event.

“Everybody had a great time,” Anderson said of last year. “It was a really good community event.”

Tickets are $20, which includes unlimited samples of beer and a souvenir tasting glass. Admission is $10 for nondrinkers and free for children under the age of 10. Tickets can be purchased on the chamber’s website, barharborinfo.com.

The beer fest features brews from some of the best of the state’s growing craft beer industry. The Atlantic Brewing Company, Marsh Island Brewing, Orono Brewing, Dirigo Brewing Company, Geaghan Brothers Brewing, Blank Canvas Brewing, Airline Brewing Company and the Boothbay Craft Brewery all will be represented.

Two bands are scheduled to play. Djar Djar, made up of former Mount Desert Island High School students, and another band yet to be named will perform, Anderson said.

Hot food prepared by Havana restaurant will be for sale. Beer expert Josh Christie, author of “Maine Beer: Brewing in Vacationland” is scheduled to give a talk.

The event is held outside so attendees should dress appropriately for the weather. Portable fire pits will be set up around the site as warming stations.

Participants also can warm up by joining in on games that include corn hole and a keg stacking relay.

Shuttle service to the beer fest will run nonstop during the event. Buses will run from the Village Green in Bar Harbor and stop at the Atlantic Oceanside Hotel on Eden Street.

The chamber has scheduled two snow dates: Sunday, Jan. 15, and if necessary, the following Saturday, Jan. 21.