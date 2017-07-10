Wine and Whiskers to benefit SPCA

MOUNT DESERT — The fourth annual Wine & Whiskers Benefit and Auction will take place at the Asticou Inn in Northeast Harbor on Tuesday, July 25, at 6 p.m.

The event, which benefits the SPCA of Hancock County, will be held under a tent overlooking the ocean and includes hors d’oeuvres, an open bar, dessert and live music by The Crown Vics.

The evening also includes silent and live auctions, with Hugh Hildesly of Sotheby’s serving as auctioneer. Auction items include a whimsical harbor sea turtle sculpture by local artist Dan Falt, a Piaggio scooter, a week’s stay in a Bali villa, jewelry designed by Lisa Hall and a cocktail party in your home with food prepared by Blue Hill caterer Diane Bianco and music by Grammy Award-winning musician Paul Sullivan.

Wine & Whiskers is the SPCA’s largest fundraiser of the year. All of the proceeds directly support the nonprofit organization’s animal shelter. The funds will help pay for food for and medical treatment of the surrendered, abandoned and stray dogs and cats in the SPCA’s care.

Tickets cost $125 per person, $62.50 of which is tax deductible. To make a reservation, to prebid on auction items or to find out how to become an event sponsor, contact Cheryl Cumming at 667-8088. Reservations also can be made at www.spcahancockcounty.org.