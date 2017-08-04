Wine tasting to help Jesup

BAR HARBOR — House Wine will host a special wine tasting to benefit the Jesup Memorial Library on Friday, Aug. 11, from 4-7 p.m. A portion of the proceeds from all sales that evening will benefit the library.

There is no cover charge for the event. The Jesup is a private nonprofit though it serves as the public library for Bar Harbor. However, the town provides less than 15 percent of the funds needed to operate the library. Endowment provides another 36 percent. The rest comes from generous individuals and businesses who support the Jesup and all it does. Events like this are a fun way to fill the gap.

Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or email [email protected]