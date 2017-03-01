Window star session set

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A drop-in window star-making session is planned for the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Saturday, March 4, from 10 a.m. to noon. Children and adults are invited to participate.

These paper window stars brighten homes at any time of year, especially when the snow still flies. Margot Haertel will assist participants and provide supplies. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

This event is a part of the library’s celebration of Women’s History Month in March. Call the library at 244-7065.