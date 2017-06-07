Wessels to talk about Acadia’s unique beauty

BAR HARBOR — Ecologist, naturalist and hiker Tom Wessels will explore the natural and cultural history of Acadia National Park when he talks about his book “Granite, Fire and Fog: The Natural and Cultural History of Acadia” at the Jesup Memorial Library on Thursday, June 15, at 7 p.m.

Wessels attributes the park’s popularity – and its unusual beauty – to the way in which earth, air, fire and water – in the form of glacially scoured granite, winter winds, fire and ocean fog – have converged to create a landscape that can be found nowhere else. Wessels invites readers to investigate the natural history of Mount Desert Island, along with the unique cultural story it gave rise to.

“Tom Wessels is the great biographer of New England rock and forest, and this volume belongs on the bookshelf of anyone invigorated by the tang of salt air,” said Bill McKibben, environmental activist and author of “Wandering Home.”

Wessels, a professor of ecology and the founding director of the master’s degree program in conservation biology at Antioch University New England, serves as an ecological consultant to the Rain Forest Alliance’s SmartWood Green Certification Program. In that capacity, Wessels helped draft green certification assessment guidelines for forest operations in the northeastern United States and adjacent Canada. He has conducted landscape level workshops throughout the United States for over 30 years. He is the author of five books, including “The Granite Landscape: A Natural History of America’s Mountain Domes, from Acadia to Yosemite.”

Books will be on sale that night courtesy of Sherman’s Books. This event also is co-sponsored by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or [email protected].