Wessels to discuss island’s ecology and history

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Author Tom Wessels will discuss his book “Granite, Fire, & Fog: The Natural and Cultural History of Acadia” at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Tuesday, May 23, at 5:30 p.m.

Wessels will discuss the unique ecology and natural history of Mount Desert Island, the factors that created it and how it all relates to the island’s cultural history.

Mount Desert Island had a profound impact on Wessels’ professional career starting with his first visit in January 1973 when he was a senior at the University of New Hampshire. His understanding of the island has grown with his work as an educator and author.

“Granite, Fire, & Fog” is beautifully illustrated. The account of nature, terrain and human interaction with the landscape will delight those who like to hike these bald summits, ride along the carriage roads or explore the island’s rugged shoreline. Wessels concludes his book with a guided tour of one of his favorite hikes, a 10-mile loop that will acquaint the reader with the diverse ecosystem described throughout the book.

Wessels is an ecologist and professor emeritus at Antioch University New England, where he founded the master’s degree program in conservation biology. He is the author of numerous books, including “Reading the Forested Landscape: A Natural History of New England.” Wessels has conducted natural history, ecology and sustainability workshops throughout the United States for more than three decades.

He will have books available for sale and signing. Call the library at 244-7065.