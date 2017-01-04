Weeds are subject of meeting

BAR HARBOR — Terry-Anya Hayes, writer, educator, herbalist, forager and past president of the New York Mycological Society, will present “Weedy Wisdom” at the Bar Harbor Garden Club’s monthly meeting at Birch Bay Village Inn on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 1 p.m.

Attendees will learn how weeds signal the health of the soil and which should be left in place rather than pulled.

Refreshments will be served. This meeting is open to the public, but nonmembers are asked to reserve a seat. Email [email protected] or call 244-1116.

The Bar Harbor Garden Club is a member of the Garden Club Federation of Maine and National Garden Clubs Inc. Visit www.barharborgardenclub.com.