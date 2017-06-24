Ward paintings featured

BAR HARBOR — The paintings of Nathan Mark Ward will be featured at the Argosy Gallery, 6 Mount Desert St., during June. Exhibition hours are 4:30-8 p.m.

After graduating from Mount Desert Island High School in 2009, Ward attended the New Hampshire Institute of Art, where he had one of the most successful senior shows ever, selling all seven paintings, several to faculty members.

While Ward did not fish growing up, his life has been shaped by the sea. His father, John Ward, was in the Coast Guard, worked in a salmon fishery and was barge captain for Dan Chalmers of Southwest Harbor. Ward considers himself fortunate not only to have found a good gallery but to be sternman for Mike Kelley on Whitney Morgan II out of Northeast Harbor. To juggle both careers, Ward concentrates on his painting during the winter months.

His third solo show in four years features work from fall 2016 through spring 2017. His colorful, energetic paintings have sold to customers from New York City and nearly a dozen states, including Texas and California.