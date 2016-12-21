Village Arts to rock New Year’s Eve

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Village Green Arts Association is producing an inaugural New Year’s Eve event at The Legion Hall, 1 Village Green Way, that will have the Quiet Side rocking with music, dancing and more to ring in 2017.

The event will feature performances from the Barn Arts Collective and the Blake Rosso Band, as well as various games and activities, a dance contest and a ball drop at midnight.

The Southwest Harbor New Year’s Eve party is a collaboration of several local arts and business organizations and is intended to give local residents a place to come together to celebrate the new year.

“In the past, there haven’t been a lot of options for New Year’s on this side of the island,” said Jim Mitchell, the owner of Coda Restaurant and an organizer of the event. “We wanted to put together a party that will last through the night and have something for everyone.”

To that end, Mitchell, one of the founders of the Village Green Arts Association, is joining forces with two local arts groups to create an event that will start the new year off with a bang.

The evening begins at 8 p.m. at The Legion Hall with a variety of events, including a fortune teller, a photo booth and casino games. Then the Barn Family Band will perform an hour of music in their signature, high-energy style, and at 10 p.m., the Blake Rosso Band will take the stage for a new year’s concert featuring dance tunes, original songs and some all-new material. At midnight, there will be a one-of-a-kind ball drop, and the evening will be rounded out with the first dance party of 2017.

Tickets for the event cost $20 in advance through Eventbrite or in person at Coda Restaurant, the Salty Dog Gallery and Rosso Chiropractic, or $25 at the door. Space is limited; reservations are recommended.

Coda Restaurant also is offering a dinner-party package featuring a three-course dinner, prosecco toast and admission to the New Year’s Eve party. The package costs $60 per person. Make reservations at 244-8133.