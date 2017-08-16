Trio to celebrate Monk, Dameron, Gillespie

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Thomas Snow Trio will perform in the Clark Point Room at the Claremont Hotel on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 8:15 p.m.

The trio features Snow on piano, Ralph Norris on saxophones and Tim Webb on acoustic bass. The program is dedicated to three jazz luminaries born a century ago: Thelonious Monk, Tadd Dameron and Dizzy Gillespie. Thomas Hayward will provide historical commentary.

Snow has played with musicians including Harry Allen, Jeff Coffin, Dave Holland, Ken Peplowski, Greg Abate, Larry Coryell, Nick Brignola, Phil Wilson, Herb Pomeroy, Gene McDaniels and Jonathan Edwards. In addition to session work on dozens of albums and CDs, he also has five CDs as a leader, including his most recent CD, “Duke’s Diamonds: An Ellington Celebration” (2015). Snow has been active in the field of music education for 30 years in both public and private schools and also at the college level. He teaches improvisation, composition and piano studies from his studio in Yarmouth and routinely tours with Edwards. Snow lives in Yarmouth with his wife, Michelle, their sons, Finn and Eli, and Gracie, the family dog.

For over 50 years, Norris has performed and recorded with jazz musicians including Don Doane, Herb Pomeroy, Harry Allen and many more. Norris plays most often Snow. After more than a decade of mentoring young jazz students, Norris recently retired from coaching high school jazz combos. He lives in Freeport with his wife, Anne, and their two cats.

Webb has been making music throughout New England for more than 25 years. He has performed and recorded with a diverse assortment of musicians such as Eddie Gale, Dick Griffin, Michael Gregory Jackson, Francis Dunnery, Chris Humphrey, Tom Snow, Mark Shilansky, Matt Langley and Charlie Jennison. Webb founded the creative improvising ensemble Equal Time with Thom Keith in 2006. He has released two albums of improvised solo bass performances, as well as appearing on numerous recordings as a sideman and with Equal Time. He lives in Kittery with his wife, daughter and two cats.

Call 800-244-5036 or visit www.tomsnow.com.