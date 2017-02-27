Town dinner marches on

BAR HARBOR — The annual March on Mount Desert free community meal will take place on Tuesday, March 7.

Hosted by nonprofits on Mount Desert Street, with each offering a different course, the progressive dinner will start at the Abbe Museum at 5:15 p.m. with a brief play presented by students from Conners Emerson school.

Diners then will go to the Bar Harbor Congregational Church at 5:30 p.m. for hors d’oeuvres and to the Jesup Memorial Library from 6-6:30 p.m. for salad.

The party then will move to the YWCA MDI for soup and bread from 6:30-7 p.m. and to St. Saviour’s for dessert from 7-7:30 p.m.

Contact Mae Corrion at [email protected] or 288-4245.