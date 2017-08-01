‘Our Town’ auditions set at Grand

ELLSWORTH — Auditions for The Grand’s production of the Thornton Wilder play “Our Town” will take place on Friday, Aug. 4, from 6-8 p.m. and on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The production will run from Oct. 13-29.

Local performers will play one of 18 characters aged 10 years or older. Those auditioning are strongly encouraged to read the play, which is widely available at libraries, book stores and online.

The Grand’s new Executive Director Nick Turner will be direct the production.

Those auditioning will read from the script with other performers and should bring a schedule of their availability through September and October. Designers, stage managers and technically skilled volunteers also are encouraged to stop by or contact The Grand.

Sponsorship opportunities are now available for local businesses and organizations.

Call 667-9500.