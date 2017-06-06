ELLSWORTH — Downeast Scenic Railroad’s Touch a Train Day is set for Saturday, June 10, from 9 a.m. to noon, rain or shine, at the Washington Junction railroad yard.

Visitors will see a fully restored operating railroad. The passenger train and a freight train will be on display. Visitors can tour the engine, the coaches and the caboose, and sit in the engineer’s seat behind the throttle of the locomotive. Maintenance-of-way equipment used to repair and replace rails and ties also will be on display. Engineers, conductors and the railroad volunteers will guide visitors through the displays and answer questions. Free rides in the caboose through the rail yard will also be offered.

During the Touch a Train event, special advance tickets to that afternoon’s Downeast Scenic Railroad excursion train ride will be on sale for $2 off the regular fare. The excursion that day will leave directly from the rail yard at 12:30 p.m. The New England Steam Corporation will display Maine Central steam locomotive No. 470. The group is restoring the steam engine currently located in the rail yard.

Visit www.downeastscenicrail.org. Admission is free to the Touch a Train event.