‘Titanic’ to hit Criterion screen twice

BAR HARBOR — “Titanic” will be shown at The Criterion Theatre on Friday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m.

“The romance, the pathos; it is a story for the ages, and we have it just in time for Valentine’s Day,” said Director Heather Martin. “I know I’m looking forward to it!”

It has been nearly 20 years since “Titanic” originally hit theaters, grossing over $2 billion at the box office and catapulting the careers of Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

Tickets cost $6 and can be purchased at www.criteriontheatre.org or at the box office an hour before show time.

Screenings are sponsored by Queen Anne’s Flower Shop.

The 1932 Criterion Theatre is a nonprofit cinema, theater, multimedia art producer and venue committed to safeguarding this historic space for stories, storytellers and audiences. The Criterion has been a staple of the Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Island arts community since its construction in 1932 and looks forward to a long future of welcoming theater goers. Visit www.criteriontheatre.org or call 288-0829.