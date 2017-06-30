Thru-hiker to talk about Pacific Coast Trail

BAR HARBOR — Author Anne O’Regan will talk about her thru-hike on the Pacific Coast Trail and show some of the more than 3,000 pictures she took along the way when she visits the Jesup Memorial Library on Thursday, July 6, at 7 p.m.

O’Regan left the corporate world behind to do something an average of only 300 people do each year. Starting in Campo, Calif., she backpacked north for 2,650 miles on the Pacific Crest Trail. Traveling through California, Oregon and Washington, she completed her thru-hike in five months, finishing in Manning Park, Canada.

O’Regan’s book, “Tamed: A City Girl Walks from Mexico to Canada on the Pacific Crest Trail,” follows her journey through a myriad of internal and external landscapes while backpacking alone in the wilderness. The public is invited to join her as she leaves city life behind and ventures into the deep unknown.

O’Regan spent most of her adult life living and working in downtown Boston then left corporate America behind to venture west to walk the PCT. She has thru-hiked other long trails, including the Colorado Trail, the John Muir and Vermont’s Long Trail. Now that she’s a part-time Mainer, she is discovering Maine’s trails. Visit www.anneoregan.com.

Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is a co-sponsor of this event. Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or [email protected].