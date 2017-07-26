Three featured in Star Gallery show

MOUNT DESERT — An exhibition of the works of Margery Torrey, Melina White and Jess Hurley Scott will be up at Star Gallery, 6 Neighborhood Road, Northeast Harbor, through Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Torrey, a sculptor, is inspired by the outdoors and wildlife. She sculpts the animals she encounters in her field studies.

White is a rug designer whose fabric compositions blur the lines between art and utilitarian object. Inspired by the scenic beauty of Mount Desert Island, she crafts scenes inspired by natural and coastal life, from boats and lobsters to flowers and woodland creatures.

Scott is a painter of seascapes. Her acrylic panels deal with light, illusion and perception.

Star Gallery is open Monday through Saturday, 11-5 p.m., Sunday, 12-5 p.m. and by appointment. Visit www.stargallerymaine.com.