Thayer to share impressions of Iceland

BAR HARBOR — Photographer and naturalist Bob Thayer will provide a glimpse into the unique character of Iceland’s landscape and its people during a talk and slideshow at the Jesup Memorial Library on Friday, May 19, at 7 p.m.

Any country with “ice” in its name has an uphill battle attracting visitors. But beyond the cold, Iceland’s landscape opens a window with a rare view into the great forces that have shaped the planet. Glaciers, volcanoes, waterfalls and a beautiful landscape are what attract people to Iceland. Thayer will show pictures from his recent trip to the country and explore what makes Iceland unique.

Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or [email protected].