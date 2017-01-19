Thayer to lead visual tour of Down Under

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Photographer Bob Thayer will lead a visual trip halfway around the world when he visits the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 5:30 p.m.

In 2005, Thayer and his wife, Linda, spent a month traveling in New Zealand. The country’s dramatic landscape so captivated them that they returned in 2012 and also visited Australia. The two countries are so close in some regards but so different in others. This program is a visual journey of two dramatic countries Down Under.

Thayer, a photographer and naturalist, has photographed Mount Desert Island for many years. A native of Maine, but for 30 years a teacher in Massachusetts schools, he has spent his summers as a naturalist at Acadia National Park. He has photographed and authored three books on the park: “The Park Loop Road,” “Beyond the Park Loop Road” and “Acadia’s Carriage Roads.” Thayer’s primary photographic focus has been in New England, but occasional trips to other countries with Linda have provided inspiration for creating multimedia programs.

Call the library at 244-7065.