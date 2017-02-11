Ten years ago in the Islander

From Feb. 8, 2007 Mount Desert Islander

Trailer to track speeders

The Bar Harbor Police Department was looking to crack down on speeding drivers by including monitoring equipment in the proposed annual budget.

About $10,000 was to be used to buy a trailer that displays a vehicle’s speed and a “speed spy” that mounts on a utility pole and tracks the speed, number of vehicles and peak times of use along that route.

Pit stop hand off

Big Al’s Pit Stop, a convenience store that serves as one of the centers of activity in Tremont, changed hands.

Sheryl and Tim Harper purchased the property from Alan Gordius and renamed the store McKinley Market.

Good sense of place

A seventh-grade student from the Conners Emerson School in Bar Harbor took first place in the Union 98 spelling bee.

Sophia Krevans took first place in the annual contest. Ben Stevens of the Isleford School placed second.

Pot and painkillers

Two pounds of pot and prescription painkillers were seized by Maine Drug Enforcement Agency agents during a search of a Tremont man’s home.

Nicholas Pelletier was arrested on charges of trafficking in marijuana and possession of oxycodone.