From the Feb. 1, 2007 Mount Desert Islander

Cleaning up its act



Warning: ksort() expects parameter 1 to be array, object given in /home/eareachm/public_html/wp-content/plugins/yet-another-related-posts-plugin/classes/YARPP_Cache.php on line 465

Related Posts Ten years ago in the Islander

Ten years ago in the Islander : ksort() expects parameter 1 to be array, object given inon line

Town officials in Southwest Harbor learned it could cost as much as $1 million to bring the public water supply into compliance with federal and state drinking water standards.

An engineering report outlined steps needed to rid the water of contaminants formed as byproducts of the disinfection process at the water treatment plant.

Butt out

In Bar Harbor, a town councilor was calling for an ordinance that would ban people from smoking in vehicles when minors are inside.

Jeff Dobbs said the measure is based on a similar ban adopted by the city of Bangor.

Running standout

Gold medal-winning Olympian Joan Benoit Samuelson visited the Conners Emerson School in Bar Harbor to speak with students about the importance of physical fitness.

The marathon runner politely declined an offer from one eighth grader who challenged her to a race.

Climbing the ladder

Firefighter Matt Barlett was promoted to the rank of captain of the Bar Harbor Fire Department.

Bartlett “will make a great addition to the command staff,” Chief Dave Rand said of the 12-year veteran of the department.