Ten years ago in the Islander

From the Jan. 25, 2007 Mount Desert Islander

Facility gets face lift

The gymnasium at Mount Desert Island High School was to get a $1 million face-lift.

The renovation project of the 30-year-old facility was expected to be completed before students arrived for classes in the fall.

Fisherman and firearms

A Swans Island fisherman was sentenced to 18 months in prison for federal firearms violations.

Shaun Lemoine is to serve three years of probation following his release and pay a $1,000 fine.

Condomania

The Planning Board in Bar Harbor approved plans to covert the Ocean Drive Motor Court into 24 condominium units despite protests from neighbors.

Opponents of Compass Harbor Village claimed allowing a density of housing units greater than in the zoning ordinance would set a dangerous precedent.

Two, two, two clinics in one

Mount Desert Island Hospital announced plans to build a new clinic off of Village Green Way in Southwest Harbor.

The facility would replace two smaller clinics the hospital now operates in the town.