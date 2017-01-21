Ten year ago in the Islander

From Jan. 18, 2007 Mount Desert Islander

Independent togetherness

School officials on Mount Desert Island voiced opposition to Gov. John Baldacci’s plan to consolidate the state’s school districts.

Union 98 Superintendent Rob Liebow said the initiative, which would put almost all Hancock County schools into one district, would eliminate local control.

Sweet Magnolia

The first baby born on Mount Desert Island in 2007 posed with her parents for a front-page photo.

Magnolia, the daughter of Sara Murray and Matt Hougan of Bar Harbor, greeted the new year on Jan. 5.

Top shelf cop house

A proposal to build a new police station in Southwest Harbor was panned by the Board of Selectmen.

Police Chief David Chapais argued it would be less expensive to construct a new station than to renovate the existing station and expand it into space made vacant by the fire department’s move to a new firehouse.

Home for art

The Bar Harbor Historical Society was embarking on a fundraising effort with the goal of restoring two sculptures by an anonymous artist and installing them in their former home, the Bar Harbor High School, which is now the town’s municipal building.

The 19th-century marble statues now are part of the décor in the Mount Desert Island High School library.