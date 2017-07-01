TeHennepe sees stars

BAR HARBOR — Sam TeHennepe will talk about astrophotography at the Jesup Memorial Library on Wednesday, July 12, at 6:30 p.m.

TeHennepe, who just graduated from Mount Desert Island High School, will share his experiences working from the ground up to take his first astrographs.

The Acadia Astronomical Society welcomes new members. The program is open to anyone at no charge. The club uses the Jesup’s lending telescope to scope out the night skies, teaches people to use it and offers programs about what’s to be seen in the sky at night. Contact the club at [email protected].

Call 288-4245.