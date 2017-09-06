Taylor to talk art

MOUNT DESERT — Judy Taylor will discuss the sketch-art history workshop she taught last May in Puglia and Rome when she visits the Northeast Harbor Library on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 5:30 p.m.

The group visited the ancient cities of Matera, Ostuni and Lecce, spending two to three days in each city drawing and learning the history of the region. Puglia’s landscape is often flat and arid, punctuated by millions of olive trees and charming, often whitewashed towns.

While much of the time was spent in towns, the group saw broad expanses of vineyards and olive groves as well as miles and miles of azure-tinged coastline. They then traveled to Rome and spent two days on a personal tour of Caravaggio’s work and a tour of Raphael’s frescos at the Villa Farnesia in Trastevere.

Prior to coming to Maine, Taylor lived in New York City, transferring there from Chicago to study figurative art. She was accepted into New York Academy of Art on a full scholarship and received her masters certificate in their pilot program. She went on to study painting at the National Academy of Design.

In 1996, when she relocated to Maine, she was an artist in residence at Acadia National Park. Since 2002, she has lived full-time in Maine, where she maintains her studio and teaches. In 2007, she was awarded the commission to paint the History of Labor in Maine, which took a full year to complete. Her work is in many public and private collections, including those at John Hopkins University, the United States Park System, Friends of Acadia and the Jackson Laboratory.

This talk is free and everyone is welcome.