SWH Library seeks input

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Public Library would like people who live on Mount Desert Island year-round or seasonally to fill out a survey even if they are not library patrons.

The survey will give the staff and board a better understanding of how, or if, people use the library, what programs and services are most important to them, what services they think could be added or improved, and what they value most about the library.

The anonymous survey takes about 10 minutes and will close on July 21. At the end of the survey, participants have an opportunity to enter a drawing to win one of four $25 gift certificates.

To take the survey, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/swhplibrary or find the link at www.swhplibrary.org.

Contact the survey administrator at [email protected]