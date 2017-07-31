Sweet to speak, sign ‘Some Writer!’

BAR HARBOR — Award-winning Maine author and children’s book illustrator Melissa Sweet will bring her newest book, “Some Writer! The Story of E.B. White,” to the Jesup Memorial Library on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 6:30 p.m. for an author talk and book signing. The book combines her collage artwork with never-before-seen letters and photographs to create the first-ever illustrated biography of White.

To research the book, Sweet read all of White’s work, from “Charlotte’s Web” and “Elements of Style” to his “New Yorker” pieces and short stories to his other works, including “A Basic Chicken Guide for the Small Flock Owner.” White’s granddaughter Martha White also granted Sweet unprecedented access to never-before-seen personal family photographs and letters, and provided an afterword, giving the book the “White Literary LLC seal of approval.”

Sweet’s collage art, crafted largely with objects found in Maine barns, is interspersed with spreads of quotes from White’s diaries, archival photographs, manuscript pages and Sweet’s illustrations.

“Like Charlotte, Sweet spins a terrific story. A masterful biography,” wrote Kirkus Reviews. “The Horn Book Magazine” wrote, “Sweet raises her collage skills to new heights while bringing her love and admiration for fellow Mainer E.B. White to the page for everyone to appreciate. Just as her astounding collages blend materials that might have been found in a barn in Maine, the text carefully blends her words with those of the beloved writer of children’s books.”

Sweet received Sibert Medals for “Balloons over Broadway” and “The Right Word: Roget and His Thesaurus” by Jen Bryant; Caldecott Honor Medals for both “A River of Words” and “The Right Word: Roget and His Thesaurus;” and two New York Times Best Illustrated citations. She lives in Portland. Visit melissasweet.net.

Books will be on sale that night courtesy of Sherman’s Books. Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or [email protected].