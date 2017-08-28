SW Harbor Week is set

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — SW Harbor Week, a week of tours, concerts, tastings, talks and demonstrations, will feature the history and riches of Acadia’s Quietside. The week begins with Acadia’s 22nd Oktoberfest during Columbus Day weekend and ends on Sunday, Oct. 15, at the finish line for the 16th running of the MDI Marathon. Each day during the intervening week, a theme will highlight one of the area’s cultural resources.

On Saturday, Oct. 7, Acadia’s Invitational Oktoberfest is planned for Smuggler’s Den. The Island Arts Association will hold a craft fair on the Pemetic Green.

On Sunday, Oct. 8, war canoe and belt sander races will take place hosted by Atlantic Brewing.

On Tuesday, Oct. 10, Bird carving talks, demonstrations and workshops will take place at the Wendell Gilley Museum.

On Wednesday, Oct. 11, The Maine Granite Industry Museum will host talks and demonstrations. The Barn Arts Collective will perform a “Rock’n the Harbor” concert at Coda Restaurant.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, local boatbuilders will hold an open house. Island Cruises will offer a lighthouse photo cruise.

On Friday, Oct. 13, an open house will be held at the Somesville Historical Museum and Gardens. Tim Garrity, executive director of the MDI Historical Society, will guide a history cruise of Somes Sound on Sea Princess.

On Sunday, Oct. 14, the Seal Cove Auto Museum will host talks and exhibits and vintage car rides.

On Sunday, Oct. 15, the MDI Marathon will be run. A Finish Line Festival in Southwest Harbor will feature food and entertainment.

Visit AcadiaChamber.com for the latest calendar. Contact Cynthia Crow at 244-9264 or [email protected]