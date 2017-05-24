‘Summer’ arrives at Salty Dog

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A reception for the “Summer is Here” show at the Salty Dog Gallery, featuring diverse styles and mediums from mostly Mount Desert Island artists, will be held at the gallery, 322 Main St., on Sunday, May 28, at 4 p.m.

Blake Russo will play music starting at 5 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be served. A donation of $10 is suggested for the musicians.

The featured artists are Greg Ondo, Jim Green, Sydney Roberts Rockefeller, Roger Brignell, Lisbeth Faulkner, Florence Ervin, Barbara Strubell, Michelle Kaplan, Ellen Kappes, Griff Fenton, Sandra Fenton, Nancy Homer, Chris Rawls, Beth Lambert, Maggie Johnson, Marion Smith, Penny Evans, Brenda Merritt, Gail Ribas, Erica Russo, Bob Jay and resident artist Philip Steel.

This show will be in the gallery through June 28.