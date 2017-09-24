Students win state, regional garden club contests

BAR HARBOR — Several students who won first-place in Bar Harbor Garden Club educational contests for children at pre-school, elementary, middle and high school levels went on to win at the state (Garden Club Federation of Maine) and regional (New England Region) levels.

Sixth-grader Callan Eason won both the Garden Club Federation of Maine and New England Region first-place awards, as well as a national certificate of commendation for her sculpture entry.

Third-grader Taylor Ehrlich, first-grader Peyton Mae Hanson and fourth-grader Danny Mobraaten won both state and regional first-place awards for their poetry.

The three winning poems

“My Garden” by Taylor Ehrlich

I walk into the beautiful garden.

With flowers, bees and butterflies all around me.

The happy breeze is twirling with delight,

And the sun gives a warning welcome.

As I walk further into the garden,

The smell of lavender and blooms fills my soul with joy,

But when I go, I’ll always remember my garden.

“Spring Haiku” by Danny Mobraaten

Butterflies and bees

Are now flying in the trees

I hear sounds of spring.

“Butterflies, Bees and Me” by Peyton Mae Hanson

I love you, Bees!

Bees, bees, they are sweet.

They help make plants.

I plant the seeds and together we make plants.

I love you, bees.

Bees, bees, don’t sting me.