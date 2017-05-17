Students to perform ‘Hamlet’

BAR HARBOR — Eight Conners Emerson students between the ages of 10 and 13 years old will present their original rendition of William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” at The Criterion Theatre on Saturday, May 20, at 2 p.m. and Sunday, May 21, at 2 p.m.

Over the past six weeks, a small company of kids collaborated with College of the Atlantic faculty member Jodi Baker and a group of COA students and alumni to build their own production of Shakespeare’s iconic tragedy.

“We are so pleased to host this Middle School Hamlet Project and encourage everyone to support their creative endeavors on the stage,” said Criterion Executive Director Tamara Crowley.

Project coordinators are Baker, Kiera O’Brien, Eloise Schultz, Isabel Shaida and Ursula Ostrander. The company includes Harlan Mahoney, Ruby Mahoney, Svatava Simeckova, Amelia VanDongen, Lucian Avila-Gatz, Samara Gilhooley, Zoe Boland and Zane Fraser. This project is funded in part by a grant from the Maine Arts Commission, an independent state agency supported by the National Endowment of the Arts.

Doors for both performances will open at 1 p.m. Admission is free. The event is open to the public.

The 1932 Criterion Theatre is Bar Harbor’s nonprofit historic performing arts and movie house located at 35 Cottage St. Visit criteriontheatre.org or call 288-0829.