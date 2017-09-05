Student writing workshop

BAR HARBOR — Students in fifth through eighth grade are invited to share their writing, work on their writing skills and have fun during a six-week writing workshop at the Jesup Memorial Library. This program kicks off on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 5 p.m. and meets every week until Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Alexa Bonsey, who is a graduate of Mount Desert Island High School and the University of Maine at Orono, will lead the workshop. Everyone is invited to participate, but as the workshop is limited to 15 members, participants should preregister at the library. They also should bring a sample of their writing to the first class. Contact Mae Corrion, youth services librarian at 288-4245 or [email protected].

A grant from the Hattie A. & Fred C. Lynam Trust provided funding for this program.