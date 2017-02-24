Student musicians star at First Friday concert

MOUNT DESERT — The First Friday Coffeehouse at the Northeast Harbor Library will take place on March 3, beginning with an open mic session hosted by Blue Gene at 7 p.m. and followed by jazz combos from Mount Desert Island High School.

All performing artists are welcome to participate in the open mic and have about 10 minutes. There will be a sign-up sheet near the entrance.

The featured program of jazz performed by students from MDI High School will begin at 8 p.m. Michael Remy, music teacher and band director at the school, will bring three jazz combos to the library.

The first group, Silent Oxen, is composed of Thistle Swann, vocals; Megan Howell, saxophone; Ben Hagle, trumpet; Adam Christianson, trombone; Ben Watson, guitar; Avery LaValle, bass; and Dawson Burnett, drums. They have arranged three works to play: “Double Faced,” by Tigran Hamasyan; “Still Crazy after All These Years,” by Paul Simon; and “Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea.”

The second group, Pouchsack, is composed of Abby Kelly, saxophone; Matt Cox, saxophone; Devin Christianson, trumpet; Emerson Jeffery, piano; Chase McGee, bass; and Tristan Higgins, drums. They will play “Bemsha Swing,” by Thelonious Monk; “Darn That Dream,” by Deland and Van Heusen; and “Fantasia on a Theme” from Duke Ellington.

The third group, called Richard, is composed of Annie Painter, violin; Dani LeDuc, clarinet; Peter Benson, saxophone; Bonnie Snyder, trombone and voice; Camden Garland, piano; Delaney Smith, tuba; and Seth Clark, drums. They will perform “Don’t Get Around Much Anymore,” by Duke Ellington; “St. James Infirmary,” traditional; and “Tiger Rag,” a Dixieland swing number.

High-energy performances can be expected from these groups, who are at the top of their mark, ready for major competitions.

The First Friday Coffeehouse is free of charge. Donations are gratefully accepted. Refreshments will be on sale throughout the program in support of the Greenhouse Project at Mount Desert Elementary School.

In the event of MDI High School basketball teams going to finals, the First Friday Coffeehouse will take place the following Friday, March 10.