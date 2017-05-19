Strubell finds peace in creativity

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — An exhibition of the works of Barbara Strubell will open at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Thursday, June 1, and runs through July 7.

A reception is planned for Saturday, June 10, from 1-3 p.m. Food, wine and non-alcoholic beverages will be served. All are welcome.

Strubell has lived in Maine for 40 years, drawn to the state’s natural beauty. “I can remember living in a city and wishing I could see trees outside my window,” said Strubell.

The artist had a difficult childhood in which she lived in eight foster homes before being adopted at the age of 12. Art provided a positive, creative outlet in those tumultuous, formative years. Strubell was drawn to artists who paint with immediacy, color and vibrancy.

“As a troubled youngster, I was drawn right to Van Gogh,” Strubell said. “I don’t cry as a rule, but when I saw his self-portrait, tears came to my eyes.”

Years later, Strubell recalled how coming to Mount Desert Island helped her overcome some very difficult, personal challenges. “One of the reasons I paint landscapes is because, for me, part of the healing process was getting outside,” said Strubell, who has been sober for 20 years.

“The mountains, the woods and the ocean are just wonderful for me. I’m a very visual person, and inspiration in nature is everywhere.”

Visit BarbaraStrubellArt.com.

Call the library at 244-7065.