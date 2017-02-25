Street beat

What is your favorite way to get over the doldrums of winter?
“I do winter photography. A lot of people don’t notice what the beauty of winter looks like, so every time it’s sunny out, I’ll take my camera and try and capture the glory of the weather and the beauty that come out in nature during the winter.” — Lynne Dominy of Bar Harbor
“After a long day at school, I’ll go right to the backyard with my three black labs and let them play in the snow. I also like to bake for the other teachers.” — Kimberly Gray of Bar Harbor
“I like to get big a fire going in the wood stove and work on a project in the shop in town. The heat from the wood stove feels nice because it feels like the sun, but I also like to get lost in making something with my hands, which makes me forget that it’s dark and cold.” — Spencer Gray of Bar Harbor
“I try and go out to dinner once a week with two or three friends, and we’ll usually look for a place with small plate specials.” — Ann McCafferty of Ellsworth