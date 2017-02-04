Street beat

What are you reading or have you read recently that has affected you and why?
“Something Beautiful,” by Sharon Dennis Wyeth. It’s a picture book about a young girl who grows up in a city and is asked by her mother to look for something beautiful in her surroundings. The girl learns to view her surroundings with a more optimistic and more creative lens. Picture books need to be both windows and mirrors, kids need to see themselves in literature, but they also need to see people who are not like them.” — Carol Null of Bar Harbor
“The Book of the Damned,” by Charles Fort. It brings to light a lot of things modern science has a hard time putting into a box. Reading it has helped me examine things with a more critical eye and helped me rethink my concept of how to teach failure in art education.” — Ezra Hallet of Bar Harbor
“I’ve been reading a lot of news articles about the women’s march and our new president, and it has been motivating me to be more politically active than I’ve ever been before.” — Jane Hultberg of Ellsworth
“Ta-Nehisi Coates’ ‘Between the World in Me.'” This has impacted me because it’s a meditation on the American experience from a voice that isn’t frequently heard. I think it’s especially important now for us to listen to all the voices in our country and carefully consider all of these different histories as we think about our future.” — Catherine Preston-Schreck of Bar Harbor