What is your favorite winter activity on MDI? Street beat January 28, 2017 on Lifestyle What is your favorite winter activity on MDI? “Either walking to the bar during a snowstorm or skiing on the Carriage Trails.” — Gillian Welch of Bar Harbor “I like to snowshoe.” — Jen Heindel of Bar Harbor “This week, it’s definitely ice skating on Somes Pond.” — Ken Cline of Bar Harbor “I’m really looking forward to playing pond hockey on Hamilton Pond.” — Michael Cornish of Bar Harbor Related Posts Street beat Street beat Street beat Load Comments