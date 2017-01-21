Street beat

What is your favorite meal on a cold winter night?
“My favorite meal on a cold winter night is chili with tortilla chips. Any awesome chili. Maybe vegetarian chili because I have a recipe for that.” — Rob Benson of Hall Quarry
“I would say mom’s home-cooked chili. It’s got hamburger, and it’s kind of spicy.” — Kyle Damon of South Portland
“Chocolate milk, no matter what time of year. I love having a glass of chocolate milk before going to bed.” — Josh Bloom of Bar Harbor
“My mom makes this thing called ‘Life-Saving Dahl’ which is an Indian lentil dish. It has a lot of ginger, a lot of cumin, things like that. It’s really spicy and really good.” — Ellie Bridgers of Bar Harbor