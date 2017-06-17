What are your post-graduation summer plans?Street beat June 17, 2017 on Lifestyle What are your post-graduation summer plans?“I’ll be lifeguarding at the Seal Harbor Club, babysitting, swimming and just hanging out.” — Lydia DaCorte of Bar Harbor“I’m going to be working to pay off travel expenses. First up, I am going to Colorado.” — Devin Parlatore of Southwest Harbor“I’m working two jobs and working out. I’m hoping to play intramural sports this fall at Florida Gulf Coast University.” — Gus Reeves of Bar Harbor“I’ll be working this summer selling tickets and concessions at the Criterion Theatre, cleaning with my mom and selling tickets for the Schoodic-Bar Harbor ferry.” — Delanie Shepard of TremontRelated Posts Street beat Street beat Street beat Load Comments