Street beat January 7, 2017 on Lifestyle Who is a teacher who had an impact on you? "Dan Granholm. He instilled such a love of music in me. He showed how fun it can be – there was never a dull moment with Mr. Granholm!"—Keating McFarland of Mount Desert and New Orleans "Galen Lowe was our teacher for Marine Tech at MDI. He had a very level head and great attitude no matter what trouble we got into. He was thoughtful and thorough."—Dean Paine of Bar Harbor "My seventh grade English teacher – she got me to read 'Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance' by Robert Pirsig."—Brian Smith of Bar Harbor "Scott McFarland. I had him for science in high school, and he made it hands-on and interesting."—Thomas Allen of Bar Harbor