What are your Memorial Day traditions? What are you doing this year?Street beat May 28, 2017 on Lifestyle What are your Memorial Day traditions? What are you doing this year?"This year I'm going to the Tool concert. I feel like half the town is gonna be there!" — Will Birdsall of Bar Harbor"Usually I'm working, but this year I'm going to see Tool in Boston." — Zach Freedenberg of Bar Harbor"I'll be working. But at least I'll have the office to myself!" — Gina Platt of Seal Harbor"We used to always place flowers on my grandparents' and great-grandparents' graves." — Tim Rich of Bar Harbor