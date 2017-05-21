Street beat

How does the Route 3 reconstruction project affect you? Has it been different than you expected?
“I stay away from there. I feel very lucky to live in Bass Harbor.” — Bill Weir of Tremont
“I feel like it has taken away a lot of the beauty on that road that used to be there.” — Justin Bagley of Bar Harbor
“I heard about it a long time in advance, like a year ago. It is kind of annoying to go the detour route to get off the island.” — Sandy Henggeler
“We live on the Gilbert Farm Road, so there’s a lot more traffic by our house. We have to be careful with our pets. We’re not letting the cat out at all. That, and we’re always backing vehicles and boats in and out of the dooryard.” — Ed Monat of Bar Harbor