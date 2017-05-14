Street beat

What do you find to do when there seem to be an endless number of rainy days?
“I like to sit by a fire, which dispels the dark and cold with light and warmth.” — Jay Friedlander of Bar Harbor
“I enjoy the rain. I grew up in Los Angeles where it never rained, so I embrace the rainy days here. I also have a good raincoat and rain pants, so I often say there are no bad weather days just poor clothing choices.” — Nick Jenei of Bar Harbor
“Reading and cooking more. I actually enjoy rainy days because I’m from Florida. In the summers, we have these quick mini-monsoons that are just these torrential downpours that come and go everyday.” — Maxim Lowe of Bar Harbor
“I don’t let the rain stop me. I still do everything I need to do, including walking the dogs and, just recently, spending a couple hours trying to put the cover back on my truck.” — Andrea Russell of Mount Desert