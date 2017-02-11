Streat beat

“I was about three and it snowed a ton. I just remember sitting at the screen door and watching the snow come down. I grew up in New Mexico.” — Jennifer Jones of Southwest Harbor
“I was probably two-and-a-half and my mom had rented this house in Hulls Cove. We were out in the garden and there was this snake – a garter snake – that scared me. I’ve been afraid of snakes ever since. — Holly Masterson of Southwest Harbor
“When I was real little we had a house with an apple tree with a bench underneath. I remember crawling under the bench and playing with our cocker spaniel. I was probably three. — Mary Anne Mead of Lamoine
“I was probably three-years-old and in Portugal for the summer visiting my grandparents. I remember having to run through my grandmother’s chicken coop to get to the back yard. I’ve hated birds ever since.” — Diana Novella of Southwest Harbor