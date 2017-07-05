Strawberry Festival back for 42nd year

MOUNT DESERT — The 42nd Annual Strawberry Festival will be held at the Somesville Fire House on Tuesday, July 11, from 1-3 p.m.

The festival serves strawberry shortcake made with ripe Maine strawberries and freshly whipped cream. A limited supply of fresh strawberries will be available for sale by the quart. This event is hosted by the Seal Cove Auto Museum and the Mount Desert Island Historical Society. Additional sponsorship was provided by Hannaford Supermarkets and the Southwest Food Mart IGA. A 1928 Ford Model A Huckster will be on site.

The Mount Desert Island Historical Society fosters meaningful engagement with the histories of Mount Desert Island. visit www.mdihistory.org.

The Seal Cove Auto Museum tells the story of innovation and ingenuity in New England and America through the early development of the automobile. Visit www.sealcoveautomeuseum.org.