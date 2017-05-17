‘Stravinsky/Macbeth’ comes to The Barn

TREMONT — The Barn Arts Collective will perform Ben Moniz’s “Stravinsky/Macbeth: Igor Comes to Dunsinane” at The Barn on Saturday, May 20, at 7 p.m.

Moniz is a former Mount Desert Island resident and alumni of College of the Atlantic who has been living in Brooklyn, N.Y., for the past year. His work in development, “Stravinsky/Macbeth,” explores the classical music of Igor Stravinsky alongside readings of Shakespeare’s darkest tragedy, “Macbeth.” The presentation will feature local musicians and include covers of jazz and popular tunes.

Moniz is the first resident artist this season in the Barn Arts Residency Program, a free development opportunity for artists to develop a new work of live performance on Mount Desert Island. Barn Arts provides free housing and rehearsal-performance space, and each visiting artist presents a public event of their work-in-progress at the end of each residency. Public events occur at The Barn every week throughout the summer and are offered by donation.

“We’re excited to welcome back our friend and collaborator, Ben Moniz,” said Brittany Parker, Barn Arts producing artistic director. “We’re happy to give him the opportunity to work on his new project in the community that he lived in for so many years.”

The Barn Arts Collective is an arts organization that brings people together for live events that make the arts and creativity a vital part of life on Mount Desert Island and beyond. Visit barnartscollective.com.